Head coach Matty Peet confirmed the 28-year-old suffered a broken rib in the early stages of the Magic Weekend game against St Helens.

The Warriors will now be without Bateman for their next set of fixtures, but one player will return to action for Friday’s game against Hull FC.

Peet said: “Kaide Ellis will be back in this week, but we’ve lost Brad (Singleton) to the suspension and John Bateman has broken a rib.

John Bateman suffered a broken rib in the game against St Helens

"He will probably be out for around a month. He did it really early in the game, and credit to him, he played tough but was in discomfort throughout.

"He had a bit of attention at half time, but it was never came into my mind that he had broken a rib. That’s just John, as we all know, he is tough.

"For all the players at the weekend, the game went up a few levels.

"Our squad will run through brick walls for each other, and for the supporters. I have no doubts about their commitment to the cause. Even when we don’t play well, we tend to be there in terms of energy and effort."

Peet also issued an update on the time frame of Thomas Leuluai’s injury.

"We are looking at six to eight weeks from when it happened. We are going to err on the side of caution with him there.