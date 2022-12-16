The 18-year-old, who played his junior rugby for St Judes, made his senior debut against Hull KR last season, and was also part of the side that won the Reserves Grand Final.

Nsemba has been in pre-season training for around a month, as he aims to build on past 12 months.

He said: “I’ve been back for a while, but it’s been good getting ready for all of the lads to come in.

Junior Nsemba

“We’re grinding it out but hopefully going further and further.

“It’s been freezing outside, but you’ve just got to get through.

“We didn’t have a Haigh Hall run last week because it was too icy, but we’ll have another one coming up soon.

“It was good last year to be able to play first team pre-season games. It was tough playing against bigger bodies and more experienced players but hopefully I’ll be able to get a few more run outs next season.

“It was nice to see fans talking about me on social media. I was just playing my game and doing what I do, and they could obviously see all of the hard work I was putting in.

“It’s really good to see the comments, I did have a look at them, but you’ve got to stay humble.

“I just need to listen to the coaches about what I need to do. Matty (Peet) tells us what we are doing wrong and doing right, and I can also talk to him on a personal level.

“Making my debut definitely had an impact on me, there was a change because playing that game showed me what could come.

“I really liked it but it is tough compared to the academy and the reserves, so you’ve just got to adapt.

“I enjoy taking on different roles. Coming up you need to know that you’ve still got a voice.

“Even though there are more experienced players, you still need to be able to talk as well.

“It was good to win something with the reserves last year.

“It gives you a wider understanding of the club, and we are just getting better and better.

“We won the Grand Final with the reserves and the first team won the Challenge Cup.

“We are just trying to achieve more trophies with the club.”

Nsemba says he is inspired by a number of players currently at Wigan, and hopes to emulate what they have achieved.

“I look up to Liam Farrell,” he added.

“He has been in the game a very long time.

“There’s also Kai Pearce-Paul. We have similar body types and he plays in the same way that I want to.

“I just want to follow their footsteps and be better in the future.

“I want to be playing first team games this year and just be there week in, week out.

“I got brought into rugby when I was nine-years-old. I’d done different sports before that, but I realised this was the one for me.