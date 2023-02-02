Wigan Warriors welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their third and final pre-season test (K.O. 3pm).

Pearce-Paul believes the entire afternoon will be a great occasion, with the Robin Park Arena walk through taking place around 35 minutes before kick off.

“It was really nice when we did it last year against Catalans,” he said.

The Wigan Warriors players will walk through the fan village ahead of Sam Powell's testimonial game

“There’s no better way to start the game than having the fans cheering you on.

“The occasion just seemed so great.

“It’ll be great for someone of the calibre of Sam Powell.

Kai Pearce Paul

“He’s been at the club for over 10 years, so this is something he deserves.

“He gives his all for our team every time and is such an experienced player.

“It just helps us to grow and keeps us driving.

“It’s just good he’s got the home game where the fans can come to pay their respects.

“It’ll be a good representation of his career and how great he has been

“The testimonial will be our first sort of test as well.“I know it’s a friendly but we take everything seriously and we want to build into the season and fly out in that first game against Hull KR.

“We want to practice our systems and polish off what we have learnt in pre-season.”