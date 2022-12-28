The prop, who joined the club last November, believes there was too big a gap between his best and his worst game during his debut season in Super League.

Ellis states he knows what he needs to do to improve, and is confident Wigan can enjoy another successful year.

He said: “For my second year around I now know what it looks like week to week in the season.

Kaide Ellis is looking forward to 2023

“I want to get my performances closer together.

“From my best game to my worst game, there was too far in between.

“I touched on that with Matty (Peet), we discussed a few little areas and not getting suspended as well, because I think that hurt me a lot.

“Six weeks on the sidelines when the team was firing, I felt like everyone kept improving and I hit a bit of a flat spot and was trying to play catch up for the rest of the year.

“I want to be a bit smarter mentally and have overall consistency, trying not to be as up and down as much.

“I’m more aware now, and know I’ve got to look after myself a bit more.

“In between games is a key area for me, just getting myself right and limiting stuff that is going to hurt me.

“I need to make sure I’m looking after my body and eating well to give myself every chance week in, week out.

“Matty and Ian (Lenagan) have done a good job getting the squad together that can do a job.

“It’s important to keep a similar team over the next few seasons.

“We tasted success last year but we also suffered the heartbreak of Leeds knocking us out.

“You can tell that hurt a lot of people by the way we have come back in pre-season.

“Everyone has looked after themselves, ticked the right boxes, and come back flying so we will hopefully right the wrongs from last year.”