Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet says he looks back with 'gratitude' as he reflects on 2022
Matty Peet says he is full of ‘gratitude’ as he looks back on his first full year as Wigan Warriors head coach.
It was a season to remember for those in cherry and white, as the club lifted the Challenge Cup for a 20th time, as well as producing many more highlights.
Peet states making the fans proud is one of his main motivations and hopes he can continue learning heading into the 2023 campaign and beyond.
He said: “I look back on it with gratitude for the efforts of the players, and the fact that we enjoyed some highs and learned from the lows.
“You’ve got to look back on it all as a learning experience and one that will make us better as a team and better as people.
“Don’t judge it too much, just be grateful for the great moments and the lessons along the way.
“We keep moving forward with the same hopes and ambitions that we can make our fans proud, because that’s the mission.
“If we can do that then we are achieving what we set out to do.
“Everything relates back to our values and what we stand for.
“A lot of that is giving our community, supporters, friends and families something to be proud of and to bring them together.
“I’ve learnt countless things, I’m learning all of the time.
“There are things right up to the Leeds games, where I think if I got another crack at it we would've done it differently.
“You are learning every day. We are learning about each other, the team, and myself.
“I step into pre-season trying to enjoy every day. I’m very excited about the future and the season, but we are making sure we enjoy the day-to-day process.
“It’s a great place to come and work.
“We get excited about the field sessions, I’m excited about the community engagement program, there’s something every day.
“We are all trying to grow and develop as people, improving our skill set on and off the field.”
Following the festive break, Warriors face Whitehaven, Barrow and Salford Red Devils in pre-season ahead of their Super League opener against Hull KR on February 18.