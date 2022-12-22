Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis reveals where he is having his Christmas dinner this year

The 26-year-old has been invited alongside some of the other Australians in the Warriors squad.

Ellis states he’s looking forward to the big day.

“I’m going to Matty’s (Peet) for Christmas dinner,” he said.

Kaide Ellis

“He’s invited all of the Aussies around, which will be nice.

“Last year I spent it in Manchester with my partner but she’s not here for this one.

“I will go to Matty’s, have Christmas dinner and a couple of beers, and it’ll be like nothing different.”

Ellis says he may avoid Boxing Night in Wigan this year after he was left feeling embarrassed on the traditional fancy dress event 12 months ago.

“I went out with a couple of the boys last year,” he added.

“I didn’t get the dress-up memo, so I looked like an idiot.

“They didn’t tell me on purpose. I rocked up and they were all in costumes.

“I thought they looked silly until I went out and then I was the one getting all of the looks.

"I couldn’t believe it, I felt a bit silly.

“Me and Custy (Cade Cust) might duck away for a couple of days, just get our heads down and do a bit of sightseeing.

“I might stay off the drink and give myself every chance for the new year.”

