The prop has not featured in the last two Super League matches due to an injury he picked up against Toulouse in the last outing at the DW Stadium.

Ellis states he was “gutted” to miss out on the game against St Helens at the Magic Weekend, but admits it allowed him to see the clash from a different perspective.

He said: “I was out longer than I would’ve liked, I just couldn’t get myself right for last week, and speaking to the coaching staff, it probably wasn’t the game to try and push through because it was very physical.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaide Ellis is set to return for Wigan Warriors after missing the last two games through injury.

“I missed out on the Good Friday game too. I was signed to play in the big games, so it was disappointing to miss out on another.

“It was a good match to watch. When you’re put on the field you probably don’t take all of the atmosphere in so it was good to see that side of it, but I was gutted I couldn’t play.

“The extra week definitely helped me and I’m very excited to be back in to play against Hull.

“This will be a good test. They are a big, powerful team, so they will be looking to run hard and throw the footy around.”

Ellis says he is looking forward to playing a number of games at the DW Stadium in the final few months of the regular season.

The Warriors will be at home for six of their remaining nine games in the run-up to the playoffs.

“After that six week period of not being at home, it’s good that we are now back playing at the DW,” he added.

“The fans showed great support against Toulouse. The weather is nice and we’re in some form, so hopefully we can get some more bums on seats for the remainder of the season.”