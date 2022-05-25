Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis states the Challenge Cup final is the biggest game of his career

The prop now understands the importance of the competition, as the Warriors prepare to take on Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Ellis states he’s determined to help the club enjoy more Challenge Cup success.

He said: “It’s been a bit of a drought for the club since the last time they won it, so it’ll be good to make that 20th title on Saturday.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaide Ellis says the Challenge Cup final will be the biggest game of his career

“I’m very excited for myself as well, this will be the biggest game I’ve played in my career so far, but I’m just going to enjoy the week for what it is. The game will always be on our minds, but it’s important to take it all in.

“I knew what the Challenge Cup was before I came to the club, but I didn’t know how big it was, so to learn about that over the last few games and find out how much it means to Wigan has been pretty cool.

“My approach early on was just thinking ‘oh it’s just another game’ until you get the media exposure and hear everyone’s stories. Hearing what it meant to the local lads opened my eyes massively. Everyone has a different story.

“It’s a good concept for the game because not many competitions have a mid-year final. You’ve got games where you’ve got to win otherwise you are out. Teams fight until the 80th minute because it’s so prestigious.”

Ellis says he wants to make the most of the occasion and build on the victory over St Helens at Elland Road in the last round.

“I missed out on playing Saints on Good Friday through suspension so to play them in the semi-final was a huge day,” he added.

“It had a Grand Final feel to it, as it was very physical and a quality game to be a part of.

“We can feel something special growing in the group, so winning the competition would be a nice mid-season reward for what we have done, but both teams deserve to be here, it’s going to be a really tough game.

“I’ve seen a few pictures of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it’s very impressive. Playing at Wembley would’ve been cool, but this will still be special and the job is the same. We are going there to win.