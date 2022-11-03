Things get underway for Matty Peet’s side at Craven Park on February 18, when they take on Hull KR in a repeat of last year’s opener.

Meanwhile, the regular season concludes on September 22, with an away game against Leigh Leopards.

Here are some of the dates to look out for:

Meetings with St Helens:

Wigan are scheduled to face Saints twice during the regular Super League season.

The first meeting is in the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium on April 7 (K.O. 3pm).

Meanwhile, Peet’s side head to the Totally Wicked Stadium June 9 (K.O. 8pm).

Wigan Warriors have discovered their Super League fixtures for 2023

Trip to Perpignan:

The Warriors head over to the South of France on August 26 to play Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Magic Weekend:

Wigan also take on Steve McNamara’s side at the Magic Weekend, which is back at St James’ Park, on June 3.

Break away from home:

The usual break away from the DW Stadium is once again part of the schedule.

There is a gap of over a month between Wigan’s meeting with Leeds Rhinos on May 12 and a game against Huddersfield on June 30.

Games with newly promoted Leigh:

The Warriors take on newly promoted, and rebranded, Leopards three times during 2023.

They make the short trip to Leigh Sports Village on March 30 and September 22, while Adrian Lam’s side visit the DW Stadium on July 28.

Other loop fixtures take place with Hull KR and Salford Red Devils.

Channel 4 are once again set to broadcast 10 games throughout the 2023 season.

They have announced their opening five, which includes Wigan’s trip to Craven Park on the first weekend of the campaign.

Other big matches:

The Warriors take on Warrington Wolves twice during the campaign, with meetings between the two always tending to be interesting affairs.

These matches take place on April 14 (A) and July 14 (H).

Meanwhile, there are also two games with Leeds.

The Rhinos visit the DW Stadium on May 12, while Wigan travel to Headingley on September 8.

