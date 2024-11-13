Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors have unveiled their away kit for their 2025 title-defending Super League campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Kappa, the navy kit will be worn on the road in 2025, with next year’s fixtures to be confirmed later this month.

As with the club’s 2025 home shirt, revealed earlier this month, the design features principal partner Greenmount Projects on the front of the shirt. Likewise, the five World Club Challenge stars appear on the back of the neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirts are available to order online now, and in-store from 10am on Thursday 14 November.

Prices:

Adult shirts - £55,

Junior shirts - £38

Mini-kits (including shorts and socks) - £42

Wigan Warriors have revealed their 2025 away kit

What do you think of Wigan’s new away kit? Leave a comment below!

Super League fixtures announced this month

2025 Super League fixtures are due to be released on Thursday, November 21, as Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors look to make it three Grand Final triumphs in a row. The new campaign is expected to begin mid-February, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11.

Wakefield Trinity will return to the top flight following their IMG grading, with London Broncos relegated to the Championship for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Challenge Cup Final will be staged on Saturday, June 7, with a triple-header finals day once again at Wembley.

The Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final will start an action-packed day at 11.45am before the Men’s Challenge Cup Final takes centre stage at 3pm. The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final will close the curtain on the day’s proceedings at 5.45pm.