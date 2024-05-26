Wigan Warriors lay platform with perfect first-half completion rate at Salford with all the key talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors claimed a 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils with a perfect first-half completion rate laying the platform at the Salford Community Stadium.

Adam Keighran opened the scoring with his fourth of the season, supporting a break up the middle from winger Abbas Miski. The Australian also returned to kicking duties, converting five from five – four tries and a penalty.

Talented back-rower Junior Nsemba scored his second Super League try of the season with a powerful run, knocking down experienced half-back Marc Sneyd on his way to the try-line.

Adam Keighran opened the scoring at the Salford Community Stadium

The knock saw Sneyd receive a green card in the first-half - much to the disagreement of the Salford touchline - with Brad O’Neill scoring against the 12-man opposition in the first half for an 18-0 lead at the break.

Salford scored their only points of the fixture through Warriors academy product Oliver Partington in the second half, while Bevan French finished off the scoring on the 78th minute with the stand-off doing it all himself from a scrum.

Perfect first half

Wigan went one better than last week’s 91% first half competition rate against Hull KR with 100% in the opening 40 minutes, with 21 completed sets from 21.

It saw Wigan go into the break with an 18-0 lead in the Round 12 clash, laying the platform for their ninth victory of the season to go joint-top of the Super League table alongside Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

Junior Nsemba puts name in hat for England

19-year-old Nsemba has put his name into the mix for England on the international stage following another impressive display.

England have a confirmed mid-season friendly against France at the end of June, with talks ongoing for the end-of-season series against Samoa.

The academy product is a special talent and could well attract interest from the NRL in the coming months and years - although he is contracted at The Brick Community Stadium until the end of 2027.

Cooper and Hill impress with chance

Mike Cooper and Harvie Hill got their chance in the first-team following suspensions, and the pair delivered on the field in the middle for the reigning Super League champions.

Cooper produced a solid 30 minute opening stint before returning again midway through the second half, with the experienced prop without a contract for 2025.

Hill meanwhile got his first minutes since the 36-14 home win over Castleford in April and had a good performance.

Liam Marshall shines on the wing

Although not on the scoreboard this week, in-form winger Liam Marshall had a solid game on the left wing for the Warriors. There were discussions for Wigan’s player of the match on the media bench, with Marshall’s name included alongside Nsemba and Harry Smith.