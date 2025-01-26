Wigan Warriors learn Challenge Cup third round opponents in first competitive match of 2025
The Championship outfit booked their place in the third round with a 62-0 result over community club West Bowling.
A revamped Challenge Cup competition saw Super League clubs enter the draw for the third round, all seeded to guarantee an away game. The draw took place earlier this month, live on BBC Sport.
Ties are set to be played on the weekend of February 7-9, with Wigan having concluded their pre-season schedule at Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.
Matt Peet’s side defeated Sheffield Eagles 44-18 on their road to Wembley last year in round six, going on to defeat Warrington Wolves in the capital to lift a record-extending 21st title.
