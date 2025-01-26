Wigan Warriors learn Challenge Cup third round opponents in first competitive match of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors will travel to Sheffield Eagles to start their Challenge Cup title defence in February.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship outfit booked their place in the third round with a 62-0 result over community club West Bowling.

A revamped Challenge Cup competition saw Super League clubs enter the draw for the third round, all seeded to guarantee an away game. The draw took place earlier this month, live on BBC Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ties are set to be played on the weekend of February 7-9, with Wigan having concluded their pre-season schedule at Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Matt Peet’s side defeated Sheffield Eagles 44-18 on their road to Wembley last year in round six, going on to defeat Warrington Wolves in the capital to lift a record-extending 21st title.