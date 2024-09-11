Wigan Warriors: Leeds Rhinos suffer huge injury blow to star man ahead of Super League clash

By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds Rhinos will be without star full-back Lachie Miller for Friday’s Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium.

The 30-year-old Australian has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain suffered in the club’s recent win over Hull FC, which could see the end of his season if the Rhinos fail to make the top six.

Miller has scored seven tries in 24 Super League appearances in his debut campaign in England, as well as 17 assists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Wigan Warriors name Men's and Women's squads for double-header against Leeds Rhi...
Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Wigan Warriors due to injuryplaceholder image
Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Wigan Warriors due to injury

Brad Arthur’s side currently sit seventh on the Super League table, level on points with St Helens and one behind Leigh Leopards in sixth and fifth respectively.

France international Mickael Goudemand returns to the 21-man squad for the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Rhinos have lost just one of their last five Super League games against Wigan, including a 30-4 win in their most recent encounter at AMT Headingley last month.

Leeds Rhinos 21-player squad: Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.

Related topics:RhinosSuper LeagueLeeds RhinosHull FCEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice