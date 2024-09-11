Leeds Rhinos will be without star full-back Lachie Miller for Friday’s Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old Australian has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain suffered in the club’s recent win over Hull FC, which could see the end of his season if the Rhinos fail to make the top six.

Miller has scored seven tries in 24 Super League appearances in his debut campaign in England, as well as 17 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Wigan Warriors due to injury

Brad Arthur’s side currently sit seventh on the Super League table, level on points with St Helens and one behind Leigh Leopards in sixth and fifth respectively.

France international Mickael Goudemand returns to the 21-man squad for the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Rhinos have lost just one of their last five Super League games against Wigan, including a 30-4 win in their most recent encounter at AMT Headingley last month.

Leeds Rhinos 21-player squad: Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.