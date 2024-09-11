Wigan Warriors: Leeds Rhinos suffer huge injury blow to star man ahead of Super League clash
The 30-year-old Australian has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain suffered in the club’s recent win over Hull FC, which could see the end of his season if the Rhinos fail to make the top six.
Miller has scored seven tries in 24 Super League appearances in his debut campaign in England, as well as 17 assists.
Brad Arthur’s side currently sit seventh on the Super League table, level on points with St Helens and one behind Leigh Leopards in sixth and fifth respectively.
France international Mickael Goudemand returns to the 21-man squad for the penultimate game of the regular season.
The Rhinos have lost just one of their last five Super League games against Wigan, including a 30-4 win in their most recent encounter at AMT Headingley last month.
Leeds Rhinos 21-player squad: Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.
