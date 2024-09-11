Wigan Warriors name Men's and Women's squads for double-header against Leeds Rhinos
Men’s head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged 21-player squad following the 24-20 victory over Hull KR, leapfrogging Willie Peters’ side to the top of the Super League table.
A point will secure a home semi-final tie for the cherry and whites.
It will be the third double-header of the season, with Denis Betts’ Women’s side to kick-off the action in the Women’s Super League final regular game at 5:30pm, also live on Sky Sports +.
Wigan Warriors Men’s 21-player squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.
Wigan Warrriors Women’s 21-player squad: Banks, Davies, Jones, Derbyshire, Knowles, Singleton, Speakman, E. Hunter, Coleman, Molyneux, Thompson, Gregory-Haselden, Hilton, Jones, Hayes, Rowe, Marsh, Foubister, Bradshaw, Wilson, R. Hunter.
