Wigan Warriors name Men's and Women's squads for double-header against Leeds Rhinos

By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wigan Warriors have named their Men’s and Women’s squads to take on Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium in a Super League double-header at the Brick Community Stadium.

Men’s head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged 21-player squad following the 24-20 victory over Hull KR, leapfrogging Willie Peters’ side to the top of the Super League table.

A point will secure a home semi-final tie for the cherry and whites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Former Wigan Warriors youngster signs new contract in France with goals to ‘play...
Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos this Friday, September 13, at the Brick Community StadiumWigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos this Friday, September 13, at the Brick Community Stadium
Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos this Friday, September 13, at the Brick Community Stadium

It will be the third double-header of the season, with Denis Betts’ Women’s side to kick-off the action in the Women’s Super League final regular game at 5:30pm, also live on Sky Sports +.

Wigan Warriors Men’s 21-player squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.

Wigan Warrriors Women’s 21-player squad: Banks, Davies, Jones, Derbyshire, Knowles, Singleton, Speakman, E. Hunter, Coleman, Molyneux, Thompson, Gregory-Haselden, Hilton, Jones, Hayes, Rowe, Marsh, Foubister, Bradshaw, Wilson, R. Hunter.

Related topics:Leeds RhinosSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice