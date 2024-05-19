'Sensational' Wigan Warriors earn pundits’ plaudits after clinical Challenge Cup semi-final performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors received plenty of the praise from some of the game’s biggest names following their dominant Challenge Cup semi-final performance against Hull KR.

Matt Peet’s side produced a clinical display to book their spot at Wembley for the first time in seven years, running in seven tries at the Eco-Power Stadium.

They are now just 80 minutes away from extending their record in the prestigious competition to 21 wins, and will face either Warrington Wolves or Huddersfield Giants in the capital later in June.

Wigan Warriors secured their place at Wembley for the first time since 2017 with a win over Hull KR

Wigan’s semi-final tie with Hull KR was live on BBC, watched by some of the game’s biggest names who shared their admiration for the winning performance.

Former Wigan and Great Britain coach Brian Noble said: “Wigan were too big, too fast, too strong. And absolutely too precise in everything that they did.

Having joined Noble on commentary duties, former dual-code international star Jonathan Davies added: “Very well organised, very solid in defence. What a win.”

Having labelled Wigan’s second half performance against Huddersfield as the best he has seen in the 2024 Super League season to date, former half-back Kevin Brown was impressed by the full 80 minutes in Doncaster.

“You come up against teams sometimes who are red hot and Wigan have got the quality in their side,” the 2017 World Cup finalist said.

“They put a complete 80 minute performance in.

“They front-loaded their efforts into defence and that was probably because three weeks ago they were poor defensively.

“I think they’ve learned their lessons from that and come good today.