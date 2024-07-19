Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England captain Sam Tomkins has announced a shock retirement U-turn with former club Catalans Dragons for the remainder of the 2024 Super League campaign.

The 35-year-old called time on an illustrious 16-year career at the end of last season due to an ongoing knee issue, having been beaten in the Grand Final at Old Trafford by former club Wigan.

However, the Warriors legend insists the time off has helped him recover from the injury and will return to the field for the final part of the season for the French outfit, while he will also continue his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

“I didn’t think this would be happening, but I’m excited to be back playing for Catalans,” said Tomkins.

“I’m passionate about the club, so when Steve (McNamara) asked about the possibility of me returning to the playing group, I couldn’t say no.

“The time since last year’s Grand Final has given me time to recover physically and mentally, I’m ready.

“I have been training for the last few weeks and feel good, so I look forward to adding to what is already a talented group of players for the remaining games of 2024.”

Tomkins, who won three Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and two League Leaders’ Shields across two spells with the Cherry and Whites, is set to come back on Saturday, July 27, when the Dragons face Hull FC in Perpignan for Round 19.

One of the greatest players of the Super League era, Tomkins will help provide experience and depth at Catalans, who also recently added NRL prop Jarrod Wallace with immediate effect until the end of the season.

Catalans boss Steve McNamara added: “With the time he’s had to rest, rehab and freshen up, Sam has looked outstanding when joining in our training sessions.

“From a simple question about how he’d feel about playing again, a flame was lit.

"I’ve never seen him as excited as this before. Witnessing him both physically and mentally, it was a no-brainer for us to register him.

“We are adding a great player and a true leader to our team for the rest of 2024.”