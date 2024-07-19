Wigan Warriors rising prop Harvey Makin heads back to Championship on loan
He makes the move on a short-term loan move, having previously featured in the second division with Barrow Raiders across the last two seasons.
The 20-year-old made his Super League debut earlier this year on loan with London Broncos, going on to make six appearances for the capital outfit.
Makin, a Wigan academy product, is yet to feature for the first-team at The Brick Community Stadium.
“Harvey is a player I have been monitoring for some time so I am delighted to bring him to the club at a crucial stage of the season,” said Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll.
“He has some great experience at this level with Barrow Raiders but his time at London in Super League will have also helped his development so I am excited to be working with him.
“I’d like to thank John Duffy and Matt Peet at Wigan for allowing Harvey to join us loan.”
