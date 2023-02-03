Sean O'Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai have been named in the centres after a dramatic switch of codes.

Leuluai only recently announced his retirement, while O'Loughlin last played for Wigan at the end of 2020.

Warriors legends Thomas Leuluai and Sean O'Loughlin will turn out for Wigan RU this weekend

Both men are now part of Matty Peet's backroom staff, but have taken up the opportunity to stretch their legs across the big divide.

Wigan host Eccles at Douglas Valley (kick-off 2.15pm), and a big crowd is expected.

“Darren Fletcher and I have been coaching at Douglas Valley for some time,” said Martin Scott, ex-Scotland International, Wigan RUFC and Lancashire Under-20’s head coach.

"He has links to the Warriors coaching set-up, so we’ve been down on a number of occasions to see if we could pick anything up that would be of mutual benefit to the two clubs.

"Being from Scotland I don’t really see the divide between league and union.

"It’s a game where you catch and pass, you’ve got lads with big arms, big legs and big hearts who just want to run over the top of each other.

"We spent some time with Matty Peet, Sean and Tommy and I think something just clicked for the lads that they were still fit enough to have a run about so they asked about the possibility.

"The lads love the facilities here at Douglas Valley and I’d say to anyone who wants to come down and play, it’s just rugby, whether its league or union, we just like to run into each other and have a bit of the craic.