The 33-year-old prop was originally set to link up with the club for the 2023 season, but the move has been brought forward following his early departure from Warrington Wolves.

Farrell states one of Cooper’s biggest assets will be his experience.

He said: “Someone with his ability coming in at this stage of the year, can only add positive energy to use. He is an aggressive ball carrier and does all the little things off the ball really well.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell is excited to welcome Mike Cooper to Wigan

“He’s coming into a pack that’s young but very talented, so he can only add a lot of experience, and that’s what we need at this time of year. It’ll only benefit us.

“It’s been a good start for him, we were all in for seven o’clock and he was wrestling with the rest of the middles.