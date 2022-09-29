The Wigan Warriors second-rower has been out of action since the derby game against St Helens at the backend of the regular Super League campaign.

Despite some initial hope he could feature for England at some stage of the forthcoming tournament, Farrell has now revealed he is completely out of action, but is focused on returning in time for pre-season.

He told Wigan Today: "Obviously as gutted as I am not to be involved, after working towards it for the last few years, there were a lot more negatives (in trying to play) than positives.

Liam Farrell is out of the Rugby League World Cup

"It’s hard to take. With the timescale that was involved, it was probably a little bit too short.

"After speaking to a few people, I think I’ve made the right decision not to play.

“Now I can just take my time getting myself back fit. Obviously I was trying to rush and get myself right for the World Cup, but it wasn’t to be.“I’ll enjoy my off-season, getting myself fit again, before ripping into pre-season, and I’ll support the lads just as much.

“I’ll be following every game, 100 percent.“I’m backing them in the first game against Samoa, I think England will turn it up.

“It’s a home World Cup and they will want to put on a show.