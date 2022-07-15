The England international has spent the last five years undertaking a degree in strength and conditioning, alongside his playing duties.

Farrell states he is proud of what he has achieved and believes his studies have really benefited him.

He said: “Studying and training involved a lot of juggling but it’s also kept me busy and given me another focus alongside rugby, so it’s been great.

Liam Farrell has graduated from the University of Central Lancashire

“I’ve enjoyed applying what I’ve learned to my training and understanding how to do the right things at the right time.

“The club is really keen to support players post-rugby and I know I want to stay within the sport after my playing career. If I can work on the performance side of things that would be ideal.

“I’m proud to have my degree and to have studied at UCLan. The relationship Wigan has with UCLan works both ways and it’s a fantastic partnership.”

Farrell is one of several Warriors players who are currently studying at UCLan, which is the ‘official university’ of the Super League club.

Dr Adrian Ibbetson, Director of Sport at UCLan, said: “We are delighted to see Liam complete his studies at UCLan.

“He is a very talented rugby league player who now has another string to his bow that will be an asset to his career further down the line.