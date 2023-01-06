The 32-year-old, who has recently been named Warriors captain, admits the current Ireland Rugby Union head coach tops a long list of players he looked up to growing up.

Farrell believes his attitude is similar to that of some of Wigan’s recent greats.

He said: “In my era I watched players like Kris Radlinski, Gary Connolly, Adrian Lam, Terry O’Connor, Terry Newton, Brett Dallas, and then going a bit further maybe Trent Barrett.

Liam Farrell

“I’ve got fond memories of watching Rads play, so it’s quite weird that I now see him most days.

“The one I always looked up to and idolised was Andy Farrell, he was by the far the standout player for me.

“He was unbelievable, you could put him anywhere on the field and he would deliver, doing the same job as passionately as anyone.

“He took a lot of pride in the Wigan badge and I used to think he was a superb player.

Andy and Owen Farrell

“I probably had a few kits with him on the back.

“It definitely helps you as a young kid coming from the town because they would do anything for the club.

“I probably have the same kind of attitude. I go out and give everything I’ve got every week, because that is the type of player I wanted to grow up and be like.

“They are the people I idolised.

“We had Andy (Farrell) in before a game, and to see him back at the club was great.

“It was another good moment for me.

“The career he has had as a player and as a coach is unbelievable, and they are the kind of people you love to be around.

“I’ve met him a couple of times, but I’d love Ellery Hanley to come into the club.

“He was a bit before my time of watching rugby, but with the stories you hear and the clips you see, a lot of people will say he’s the greatest player to ever play our game.