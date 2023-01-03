Matty Peet’s side are currently preparing for the 2023 campaign, which gets underway on February 18 with an away trip to Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).

Isa states the Warriors squad have picked up from where they left off last season.

He said: “Nothing really changes in this pre-season, it’s just about improving and being better.

Willie Isa

“Everyone has just hopped on board from where we left things last season because everyone knows the expectation and the goals.

“We know what we need to do as individuals and players.

“There’s a few tweaks obviously with the personnel and the coaching staff.

“We’ve got Tommy (Leuluai) coming in, so he will bring his own ideas and footprint to the team, which is very important.

“He did that as a player so nothing changes.

“He will do what is good for the team and everyone has just carried on.