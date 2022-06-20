The Wigan Warriors second-rower started as Shaun Wane’s side produced a 18-4 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Farrell states this is a good starting point ahead of the major tournament which starts in October.

He said: “We wanted to put last year’s defeat behind us and make sure we got the win, which we did, and in good fashion as well.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell

“I thought we played pretty well, there is quite a bit of improvement in us, but overall we are happy with our performance.

“We spoke all week about how things aren’t going to be perfect with the ball, but communication was key for us, making sure we worked hard and had effort for each other.

“It wasn’t necessarily that important that we won the game, but going into the World Cup, it gives us a lot of confidence, knowing that we have played well together. It is a great starting point.

“There’s some lads who have put their faces in the shop window for the end of the year.

“I felt that some of the lads did a great job. Obviously Joe Batchelor on debut, Matty Lees, Jack Welsby- I thought they all went pretty well, so it’s good to see.

“There’s some exciting times ahead for the World Cup.

“In terms of everyone bonding and getting along, I think we’ve done that really well.

“All the lads were blown away by the facilities at Robin Park, and seeing them compliment it was very nice.”

Farrell says he was happy with his own personal performance, and the display of his Wigan teammate John Bateman.

“It was good for me,” he added.

“I’m always happy to pull on an England shirt. You have to make sure you perform well because you never know when your next opportunity is going to come.

“Batty (John Bateman) has already been telling me he wants to play at 13, so it will be an interesting conversation when he goes back to Wigan, but I’m pleased for him because he played really well.