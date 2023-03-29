Liam Marshall, who recently made his 150th career appearance, played his part in clinching the club’s 20th title in the competition, scoring the winning try in the final.

In an interview ahead of the season, Harry Smith said the winger’s dad David believed he deserved more credit for providing the assist.

“I think he told him that when he was drunk after the final,” Marshall explained.

Liam Marshall scored the winner in last year's Challenge Cup final

“I’m not sure how reliable that source is.

“I’ll always give Harry credit but he’s milking it that my dad told him that, he thinks it came from the horse's mouth.

“When I asked him about it, he said he’d probably had a few too many drinks.

“Maybe he was trying to make him feel good, but Harry does deserve a lot of credit.

“Tommy (Leuluai) in the build-up probably goes a bit unnoticed as well, when he throws a 20-yard pass bang on.

“I’ll always take the plaudits because I’m the one who plonked it down, but those two lads were a big part of it.”

It is still over a month away until Wigan and the other teams in Super League start their Challenge Cup journeys.

The 12 teams from the top division all enter in round six, which is scheduled to take place between May 18-21.