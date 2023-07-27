Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, while across the borough the Leythers are planning ahead to a date at Wembley on August 12 following their victory over St Helens.

Marshall states he’s been impressed by what the Leopards have done under former Wigan head coach Adrian Lam.

"They have been the surprise package of the season so far,” he said.

Liam Marshall

"They’ve been playing some great rugby and have put together a good squad.

"They’re sitting pretty nicely in second place so we need to chase them down.

"It is a local rivalry- a derby game. I know the first one at Leigh Sports Village was a fiery occasion so we’re expecting exactly the same.

"They got to the Challenge Cup final after beating Saints, so they’ll be coming with a lot of confidence.

"We’ve worked a lot on the things we need to do this week, and hopefully we can implement it.

"With Wigan and Leigh being as close as they are, it’s exciting for the competition and for us.

"They’ve brought a lot to Super League.

"Their marketing team have done things a bit different this year, which has brought some new eyes to the game.

"They’re putting on spectacles every time they have a home match.

"It’s exciting for everyone and hopefully moving forward there can be a big rivalry between the teams.

"We’re so close as towns, but the way they are playing just adds a bit more to it.

"Lammy (Adrian Lam) was a great coach when he was at Wigan.

"Things didn’t go his way in the last year here, there were injuries and a number of different factors towards that, but since he took over at Leigh he’s done a good job.

"He got them promoted from the Championship last season, and now they’ve really kicked on.

"He’s brought that squad together and got them playing some really good rugby, so it’s credit to him as a coach.”

It’s been a busy few days for the Warriors, with the club adding Tyler Dupree to their ranks from Salford Red Devils, in a deal that saw Brad Singleton move in the opposite direction.

"It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours,” Marshall added.

"Tyler told me that the deal came out of nowhere, but it’s good to get him over the line.

"He’s been impressive for Salford in the last 12 months and obviously made his England debut earlier this year, so he’ll add a lot.

"I’ve seen a bit of him in training- he looks eager and ready, it won’t take him long to transition.

"He didn’t look too out of place, so that’s good.

"I’m sad to see Brad Singleton moving the other way, he’s obviously been a great player for the club.