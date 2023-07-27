The prop has signed a four-year contract with the club after a deal was agreed with Salford Red Devils.

Head coach Matty Peet is delighted to add Dupree to his squad and has been impressed by what he’s seen so far.

“He’ll feature,” he said.

Matty Peet

"Whether he’ll start or not, I’m not sure, but he’ll feature.

“He’s exactly what we’ve been looking for, in terms of his skillset and his age.

"I’m made up Kris (Radlinski) and Ian (Lenagan) could get the deal done with Salford.

"He’s hit the ground running in practice.

"He seems like a good kid, people who have worked with him in the past speak really highly of him.

"There’s a lot to like, not just for the short-term, but for the medium-term as well.

"He’s a strong ball carrier- that’s the outstanding characteristic, he’s a big man who is tough to tackle.

"It’s an area we’ve identified where we need to be better.

"Every acquisition brings a bit of depth, as does the way Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba) are applying themselves.

"Tyler has had a good pathway. He came through a good system at Leeds, earned his stripes in the Championship, and the way Salford have developed him is credit to them.

“His journey is a plus at the side of his name.

"The fact he’s had to work his way back certainly shows his desire and commitment.”

The Warriors are set to be without Willie Isa for an extended period of time, after the second-rower suffered a chest injury in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR.

"He’s going to need surgery,” Peet explained.

"We can’t define a timeline yet until he’s had his follow up appointment, but he will be going under the knife, so it will be months rather than weeks.

“There’s a chance he could be out for the rest of the season, but nothing is confirmed yet. There’s also a chance he could feature again.

“It’s very much depends on the timeline the surgeon gives us the next time we speak, which is imminent.

Wigan have added Jacob Douglas to their 21-man squad for this week’s game against Leigh.

The young winger made his return from injury in the reserves’ game London Broncos, and went over for four first half tries.

"It’s great we can include Dougie in the squad,” Peet added.

"He’s aware the likelihood is he won’t play but this is very much a reward for endeavour and his commitment through his rehab.