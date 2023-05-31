Matty Peet’s side take on Catalans Dragons in the second game of the first day of the event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Having already lost to the Perpignan club already this season, Marshall knows exactly what they are capable of.

“They’re a big physical side,” he said.

Liam Marshall

“They troubled us at home and got a result, which was disappointing.

“They’re a quality team, with skill in their outside backs and that size through the middle.

“It should be a tough and physical game.

“For the last four or five years they’ve been up there, and cemented themselves as one of the top sides in Super League, which is testament to the work they’re doing in France.

“They’ll be challenging for silverware at the backend of the year.”

Marshall says it’s always exciting to head up to the North East for the Magic Weekend.

“It’s a great occasion for the sport,” he added.

“Playing at an iconic stadium is brilliant, and it’s the one everyone looks forward to.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play at some good grounds, but St James’ is up there.

“It has a final feel even though it’s just a league game for two points.

“It’s always a great spectacle and hopefully we can get a win this weekend, because we’re due one.

“They could maybe mix it up a bit and play at some different grounds. I don’t want to start pitching stadiums but I’m sure there are some good ones they could find.”

Marshall has recently returned to the starting line-up following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

“Being injured is difficult at the best of times,” he said.

“Mine was sort of week-to-week, which I found quite frustrating because I didn’t know when I’d be playing.

“I ended up missing three games, so to get myself back fit and feeling right is good.

“Hopefully I can kick on now and have a good run of games.

“It felt like a niggle at first, but when we had it scanned it was a tear, so treatment and rest helped it massively.