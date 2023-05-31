The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines since the end of March, after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory over Leigh Leopards.

Wigan take on Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon, with a number of different options available to Peet in certain areas.

“No one drops out through injury,” he said.

Jai Field

"Jai Field could potentially come back in but it’s a genuine 50/50 at the moment.

"It might be he waits another week for the St Helens game, but he’s champing at the bit.

"He’s a very diligent kid and is naturally one of the fittest players. It’ll be a case of holding him back and making sure he’s doing the right amount of volume at the right time- our staff do a good job there.

"When our lads do come back, we take a lot of pride in them coming back fit.

Tyler Dupree

"I was really enthused by how Kaide Ellis came back from his injury, he played big minutes in the Challenge

“Ryan Hampshire deserves special credit for how he’s performed in the last two games after so long out- with a short turnaround in there as well.

"He can be really proud with how he’s playing.

"Cade Cust has responded exceptionally well (to not playing), in not just how he’s trained and looked after himself physically, but how he’s been around the group.

"He’s brought an intensity when he warms-up with the team on match day.

"I’m really proud with how he’s handled himself, and when he gets another crack, he would’ve earned it- that’s what we expect here.

"I’d Iain Thornley to that as well, he’s been a credit.

"Brad Singleton is doing well, he won’t be far off. It won’t be this week, but it could be St Helens or the cup.”

Reports have linked Wigan with Salford’s Tyler Dupree this week, with Hull KR also interested in the prop.

"The first thing to say is, he’s a Salford player,” Peet added.

"Out of respect I don’t like to go into too much detail.

"I wouldn’t like it if someone was talking about my players in the press.