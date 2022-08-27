Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger went over for a try, as Matty Peet’s side produced a 30-10 win at the DW Stadium on Friday night to secure second spot in the Super League table, which earns them a week off and a home semi-final.

Marshall states the whole team played their part in the result.

He said: “It’s massive, being a Wigan lad these are the games you want to play in, and want to win. This one was even more significant with what was riding on it for them.

Liam Marshall was delighted with the victory over St Helens

“Securing second place is massive, so it was a good night, but I still think there’s things we can do better, being a bit smarter in certain areas of the game, but we got the win, so that’s all that matters.

“I just try to do my bit for the team, and if the big plays come, they come. Everyone has done their bit, we are just building as a team. Some lads probably did some things that went unnoticed, but Matty (Peet) and the coaching staff will give them praise.

“It’s exciting and will give us confidence at the backend of the year. We can now be smart in what we do but we also don’t want to lose any momentum. We still need to hit a nice bit of form for the play-offs, so we’ll continue working hard.

“We need to give a massive thank you to the Wigan crowd for turning up in the way that they did. It’s the same with the Saints fans, they both made it a great occasion.

“That’s probably down to the hard work we’ve done throughout the year, since the first week of pre-season. They’ve really bought into it this year and do get the whole matchday experience with the fan village.