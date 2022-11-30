The 26-year-old admits he would often focus on what older players were doing, and would attempt to replicate certain things when on field himself.

While plenty of wingers stood out to Marshall as a youngster, there was also a stand-off that made a big impression on him as well.

He said: “Trent Barrett is a player who always sticks out for me. When he came and played over here, me and my brothers tried to emulate him in the garden.

Liam Marshall says he looked up to Trent Barrett when he was younger

“He stuck out as a Wigan player we idolised.

“Pat Richards is another player who sticks in my mind. He was probably the main one I looked up.

“When I got older I started looking at players in my position on the wing, to see what they were doing in games for me to sort of replicate.

“There was also Darrell Goulding who was at Wigan in my early years, then when I was in the scholars there were lads you would see at training who you thought you could have a chance of being like.

“They are the ones I looked to emulate. It was about getting tactics and tips off them.”

Marshall enjoyed one of his best seasons to date during 2022, scoring 21 tries in Super League and providing seven assists.