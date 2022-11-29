Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on their most recent season, where they won the Challenge Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

They have recruited two new players so far, while there has also been a number of departures.

Here is what they’ve done so far:

Toby King in pre-season training

Jake Wardle (IN)

Jake Wardle has joined Wigan from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

In 62 Super League games, the 24-year-old has gone over for 22 tries.

Oliver Partington has joined Salford Red Devils

Toby King (IN)

Alongside Wardle, the Warriors have also added Toby King to their ranks on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

On joining the club he said: “I’m buzzing to get going. It’s set to be a big year.

“I’ve had a lot of chats with Matty (Peet), so I’m excited to start.

“I’m all guns blazing now just getting ready for Wigan, it’s a massive club to play for.”

Oliver Partington (OUT)

Oliver Partington is among a number of academy products to depart the club during the off-season.

The 24-year-old, who captained the Warriors in his final outing for the club, has joined Salford Red Devils on a two-year deal.

During his time with Wigan he enjoyed Academy Grand Final success, was named the young player of the year alongside Morgan Smithies in 2019, and received multiple call-ups to the England Knights squad.

James McDonnell (OUT)

James McDonnell has joined Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Since making his senior debut in 2020, the 22-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Warriors, but spent the majority of last season on loan with Leigh in the Championship, where he helped Adrian Lam’s side to promotion.

Sam Halsall (OUT)

As part of the deal for Jake Wardle, Sam Halsall has moved in the opposite direction to Huddersfield Giants.

After making his senior debut in 2020, the 21-year-old made a total of 17 appearances for the club, scoring eight tries.

On the deal Peet said: “He’s a good lad and a good player. In an ideal world as a coach and as a club you’d love to keep all your players, but the fact is we needed something to make the deal happen and Huddersfield wanted Sam.”

Jack Bibby (OUT)

Like Halsall, Jack Bibby has also made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

He was among a number of players who made their senior debuts in a game against Hull KR last year.

The prop also spent a number of spells out on loan during the 2022 campaign.

Jake Bibby (OUT)

A third Wigan player to join Huddersfield Giants during the off-season is Jake Bibby.

After starting his career with Salford Red Devils, the centre joined his boyhood club in 2020, where he reached a Super League Grand Final and started in the Challenge Cup victory against his new side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

