The 26-year-old marked his 100th Super League appearance with a brace, in the 32-12 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Marshall states the players who came into Matty Peet’s side for the match helped to make the difference.

He said: “It’s been a surreal week. It was a great weekend with the Challenge Cup final, so to back that up on Saturday was even more impressive and satisfying.

Liam Marshall scored a brace in the game against Castleford Tigers

“We’ve gone to a tough place in Castleford, where we have had some poor results in the past, so I’m made up for the lads and the team. What a win.

“They had a couple of weeks to prepare for the game, and we only trained twice, so you probably saw that at the beginning of the game, but luckily we gave ourselves a chance with the try before half time.

“The lads who came in were outstanding and gave us a big lift, so that’s credit to everyone at the club in the last week. That’s the sort of team we want to win.

“There’s healthy competition, which is good for the club, because we can lose a few but there are lads who can come straight in and do a job like they did. It gives Matty a headache for selection next week.

“To get the win in the way we did was brilliant, and going forward we hope to be challenging on two fronts for silverware.”

Marshall’s first try in the game was the 100th of his career.

The winger states he doesn’t look too much into personal accolades and is just focused on improving his game.

“I didn’t know about it until after the game,” he added.

“It’s a very good achievement and I’m really happy with that. Those things come with playing outside some of the players we’ve had in our team.

“My two tries against Cas came from Bevan’s great work, so you’ve got to be happy that you’re playing with them and not against them.

“I just want to carry on playing my game and won’t read too much into things. I’ve still got quite a bit more to give to in both attack and defence.