Wigan Warriors make classy gesture to Salford Red Devils star following career milestone
and live on Freeview channel 276
The full-back marked his 300th career appearance against former club Leigh Leopards during Rivals Round, crossing twice in the 32-22 Super League victory.
Brierley, 32, shared on social media a bottle of Loch Lomond with a letter attached from chief executive Kris Radlinski that read: “Ryan, congratulations on 300 career games. Big milestone. Great to see you playing so well. From us all at Wigan Warriors.”
The Scotland international shared on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, “Classy touch from Wigan Warriors. Thank you.”
Salford boss Paul Rowley handed Brierley his professional debut back in 2012 with Leigh, going on to also coach him at Toronto Wolfpack.
Brierley was named vice-captain of the Salford Community Stadium outfit earlier this year, making up a three-man leadership group of club captain Kallum Watkins and fellow vice-captain Marc Sneyd.
In 300 appearances, Brierley has enjoyed 84 tries to date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.