Wigan Warriors make contract decision on the future of the in-form Abbas Miski

The winger has been in impressive form in recent weeks, and has scored 11 tries in all competitions this season.

Since joining the club from London Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign, Miski has gone on to become a fans’ favourite at the DW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the decision to extend his stay with the club, he said: “I’m really delighted to have sorted out the one-year option.

Abbas Miski

"I’m really enjoying my time here with the club.

“It’s a fantastic place to be with a great coaching team and some superb friendships.

"I look forward to achieving something with the club this year and enjoying my time.”

The 27-year-old, who started his professional career with Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL, has made a total of 22 appearances for the Warriors since making his debut against Toulouse Olympique last March.

In that time he has gone over for 19 tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also represented Lebanon at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, scoring four times for the Cedars during the tournament.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet states he’s delighted to keep Miski at the club for the 2024 campaign.

“Abbas has made this a really easy decision for us,” he said.

“His form on the field has been outstanding and the result of his hard work and dedication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miski went over for a brace in the Warriors’ 22-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

On his performance, Peet stated: "I thought he was the man of the match.

"His yardage has been excellent- he gets his tries, and defensively he’s been good as well.

"He’s a pleasure to coach at the moment.

"He’s in the team because he got an opportunity, and because he’s playing so well we’re keeping him there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s 100 percent credit to him; if he keeps playing like that then it’s easy to keep him in.