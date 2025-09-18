Harvie Hill celebrates a Wigan Warriors victory

Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has been named in Cumbria’s 30-man train-on squad ahead of their unique international fixture against Nigeria this autumn.

The match will take place on Sunday, November 2 (2pm), at the Northern Competitions Stadium, home of Barrow Raiders.

The Cumbria train-in squad, who will be coached by Paul Crarey and assisted by Steve Rea and Paul McMillan, contains a mixture of players with Super League, Championship and League 1 experience.

Among the Super League players are Wigan academy product Hill, who helped the Warriors beat Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge in 2024, as well as former Warriors man Brad Singleton, who is currently plying his trade with Castleford Tigers. Warrington Wolves trio Zack Gardner, James Duffy and Tom McKinney are also included, as is Noah High of Wakefield Trinity.

Widnes Vikings hooker Jordan Johnstone has also been named, as has Toulouse Olympique forward Ellis Gillam, who will return to the ground of his former club Barrow for just the second time since making the move to the south of France ahead of this season.

The remainder of Cumbria’s extended squad is filled with a bulk of players from Championship side Barrow Raiders and League 1 neighbours Workington Town and Whitehaven.

Cumbira haven’t played a fixture since 2023, but they will return to action this November when they host Nigeria, who will play their first-ever overseas fixture outside of Africa.

The Green Hawks could call on a number of recognisable names to represent their Nigerian heritage, including Bradford Bulls man Jayden Okunbor, Hull KR prop Eribe Doro and Castleford Tigers duo Elliot Wallis and Muizz Mustapha.

Cumbria train-on squad: Max Anderson-Moore, Ethan Bickerdike, Josh Blinkhorn, Jordan Burns, Ellison Holgate, Connor Holliday, Jake Pearce, Jordan Thompson (all Whitehaven), Ellis Archer, Jake Carter, Jamie Doran, Stevie Scholey, Cole Walker-Taylor, Jack Stephenson (all Workington Town), Luke Broadbent, Andrew Bulman, Luke Cresswell, Finn McMillan, Curtis Teare, Shane Toal, Brad Walker, Tom Walker (all Barrow Raiders), James Duffy, Zack Gardner, Tom McKinney (all Warrington Wolves), Ellis Gillam (Toulouse Olympique), Noah High (Wakefield Trinity), Harvie Hill (Wigan Wariors), Jordan Johnstone (Widnes Vikings), Brad Singleton (Castleford Tigers).

The Cumbria squad will meet on three training dates next month in preparation for November’s fixture.