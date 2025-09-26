Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan in action for France in 2023

Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan has been named in an extended France squad ahead of their Rugby League World Cup qualifier against Jamaica this autumn.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chan is among 18 Super League players, including 14 from his former club Catalans Dragons, to be named in coach Laurent Frayssinous’ extended squad ahead of their huge clash with Jamaica in Albi on October 25, with the winner securing qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia.

France boss Frayssinous has named an initial 26-man squad, which will be cut down to 20 by the time they take part in two training sessions with Australia, who will be well into their preparations for the Kangaroos’ Ashes series against England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France have named their strongest possible squad as they look to cement their place in next year’s World Cup, including a number of stalwarts of the national team such as Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Romain Navarrete, Alrix Da Costa and Fouad Yaha.

Hull KR fullback Arthur Mourgue will compete in the play-offs with the Robins before representing his country, whilst Wigan forward Chan, who has spent the season on loan at Salford Red Devils, will look to add to his four French caps.

Chan, who is the son of former New Zealand international Alex Chan, has made two first-team appearances since joining Wigan ahead of last season, whilst he has played 23 games for the Red Devils this year.

Salford prop Justin Sangare is also included, with the fourth England-based player being Wakefield Trinity forward Mathieu Cozza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two players who are in NRL systems have also been named in the France squad – Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters) and Louis Grossemy (Canterbury Bulldogs).

Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique have five players named in the extended French squad, whilst Lucas Albert of Carcassonne is the only player from the French domestic competition to be included.

France’s extended squad: Lucas Albert (Carcassonne), Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Alrix Da Costa, Julian Bousquet, Leo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha (all Catalans Dragons), Lambert Belmas, Thomas Lacans, Benjamin Laguerre, Anthony Marion, Maxime Stefani (all Toulouse Olympique), Tiaki Chan (Wigan Warriors), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield Trinity), Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters), Louis Grossemy (Canterbury Bulldogs), Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils).

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors man named in extended Cumbria squad for unique representative fixture