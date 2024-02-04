Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet confirms ‘significant’ injury blow following dominant pre-season victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reigning champions raced over for seven tries at the MKM Stadium, with six of those coming during the second half in a dominant performance for Scott Taylor’s testimonial.

In the only negative of the victory, Walters looks set to miss the start of the Super League season due to a late injury sustained in the clash.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet talks to the press following the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old featured from the interchange bench, replacing Willie Isa on the right in the second half but later received treatment in the closing stages of the fixture on a shoulder injury.

Peet admitted the new recruit was likely to be included in his strongest 17 ahead of the season opener against Castleford Tigers, but now looks set to be sidelined after being forced from the action.

Confirming the blow, Peet said: “To be honest, I didn’t have a lot of big decisions to make on our strongest 17.

“One lad right in the mix was Sam Walters, who is looking like he’s going to miss the start of the year now.

Sam Walters picked up an injury during the win over Hull at the MKM Stadium, Matt Peet has confirmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t want that, I wish he was available, but he’s not in competition now.

"I feel like it’s pretty clear who our best 17, 18 players are going to be.”

Explaining the injury, the 39-year-old head coach continued: “He has hurt his collarbone, towards the end of the game.