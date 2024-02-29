Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet highlights Huddersfield’s key threats with spine and ‘outstanding’ centre named
It’s straight back to business for the Warriors following their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title, with Peet and his squad having quickly turned their attention back to the Super League competition with a six-day turnaround following the gripping encounter against the NRL three-peat champions.
Ian Watson’s side look to bounce back from a disappointing 28-0 home defeat to St Helens and welcome back star playmaker Jake Connor following a failed head injury assessment, with Peet acknowledging the dangers that the West Yorkshire side possess.
The 39-year-old coach has also been impressed by international centre Esan Marsters, who is in the top three for carries and metres in the early stages of 2024.
“They’re a very determined team. A very structured, organised team,” Peet said.
“Everyone knows their role really well and they commit to their processes.
“They take a lot of pride in their structure and they don’t give you much, you’ve got to earn it against Huddersfield.
“Obviously they’ve got some outstanding players.
“The spine; Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune and Jake Connor, they’re three really talented players.
“They’ve got a really industrious forward pack as well led by Chris Hill.
“Esan Marsters has been playing well so far this season, and he’s an outstanding player as well.
“They’re a team who everyone expects to be in and around the semi-finals and finals of the competition.
“They won’t be coming over here to roll over.”