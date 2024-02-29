News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet highlights Huddersfield’s key threats with spine and ‘outstanding’ centre named

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet is expecting a tough contest on Friday as the new world champions return to Super League action against Huddersfield Giants.
By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
It’s straight back to business for the Warriors following their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title, with Peet and his squad having quickly turned their attention back to the Super League competition with a six-day turnaround following the gripping encounter against the NRL three-peat champions.

Ian Watson’s side look to bounce back from a disappointing 28-0 home defeat to St Helens and welcome back star playmaker Jake Connor following a failed head injury assessment, with Peet acknowledging the dangers that the West Yorkshire side possess.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has previewed Huddersfield Giants ahead of Friday's fixtureWigan coach Matt Peet has previewed Huddersfield Giants ahead of Friday's fixture
The 39-year-old coach has also been impressed by international centre Esan Marsters, who is in the top three for carries and metres in the early stages of 2024.

“They’re a very determined team. A very structured, organised team,” Peet said.

“Everyone knows their role really well and they commit to their processes.

“They take a lot of pride in their structure and they don’t give you much, you’ve got to earn it against Huddersfield.

“Obviously they’ve got some outstanding players.

“The spine; Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune and Jake Connor, they’re three really talented players.

“They’ve got a really industrious forward pack as well led by Chris Hill.

“Esan Marsters has been playing well so far this season, and he’s an outstanding player as well.

“They’re a team who everyone expects to be in and around the semi-finals and finals of the competition.

“They won’t be coming over here to roll over.”

