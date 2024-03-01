Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet is a role model for young, British coaches says opposition boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 39-year-old Warriors boss has won every trophy available in just 66 games in charge of the club, having taken over ahead of 2022 from Adrian Lam.

And Huddersfield Giants counterpart Ian Watson believes that Peet is a role model for up-and-coming coaches, having progressed his way through the ranks to the #1 role.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson was full of praise for Wigan's Matt Peet during his weekly press conference

Watson admired Wigan’s recent achievement during his weekly press conference, defeating Penrith Panthers 16-12 to be crowned world champions.

“It was huge. It's a real shot in the arm for the game,” Watson said.

“I think it was great for the English game, and I think it was great for Matty Peet.

"To think of his path and how long he's been at Wigan and the way he's worked all the way through to get where he's got and then to win the World Club Challenge, I think it's outstanding.

"He’s a good role model for young, British coaches who are involved in clubs at youth level.”

The West Yorkshire side will be the first Super League club to take on the new world champions this Friday - although that hasn’t put any fear in the mind of ex-Great Britain assistant Watson.

“I think you've got to play them at some point. It's going to be tough,” the 47-year-old said.