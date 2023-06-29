News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet anticipating a reaction from Huddersfield Giants in Friday's game at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet says Huddersfield Giants are going to click at some point this year and Wigan Warriors have to prepare for the best of them this week.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm), in what is their second meeting of the season.

Huddersfield have lost seven of their previous eight games, including last week’s 54-0 defeat away to Leeds Rhinos.

“We have to anticipate that we are going to face a reaction,” Peet said.

Matty Peet
“They’re a proud club and a proud group of players.

“They recruit at the top end of the market and they’ve got strength in depth, as well as an excellent coach who will be very determined.

“We have to prepare for the best of Huddersfield and I do think we will face a much improved outfit; we’re expecting nothing less.

“Our talks are about improving on last week and building some momentum.

“We’ve had enough tight games with Huddersfield in the last few years to know what they are capable of, including back in March when it was a 50/50 match.

“We are very aware of what we will face and anything less than our best approach to the game won’t be tolerated.

“Huddersfield had a spell of performing well and lost a few tight games, including the one against us.

“It was very close and we managed to nick it on the evening, they had similar matches against a few of the top teams.

“Since then it’s been a combination of injuries and not quite finding their best form, but everyone knows they will click at some point because they’ve got too much class on and off the field for that not to happen.”

Wigan are celebrating blue light workers at this week’s game, with a number of tickets provided to local emergency services staff.

“It’s important,” Peet added.

“A lot of clubs have certain promotions and themes for nights, but I think it’s something we do really well.

“Credit to our staff and the way we market these events.

“The people who benefit from these offers more than deserve it. They sacrifice a lot and this is a small way for the club to show its appreciation for these people.”

