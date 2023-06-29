The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm), in what is their second meeting of the season.

Huddersfield have lost seven of their previous eight games, including last week’s 54-0 defeat away to Leeds Rhinos.

“We have to anticipate that we are going to face a reaction,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

“They’re a proud club and a proud group of players.

“They recruit at the top end of the market and they’ve got strength in depth, as well as an excellent coach who will be very determined.

“We have to prepare for the best of Huddersfield and I do think we will face a much improved outfit; we’re expecting nothing less.

“Our talks are about improving on last week and building some momentum.

“We’ve had enough tight games with Huddersfield in the last few years to know what they are capable of, including back in March when it was a 50/50 match.

“We are very aware of what we will face and anything less than our best approach to the game won’t be tolerated.

“Huddersfield had a spell of performing well and lost a few tight games, including the one against us.

“It was very close and we managed to nick it on the evening, they had similar matches against a few of the top teams.

“Since then it’s been a combination of injuries and not quite finding their best form, but everyone knows they will click at some point because they’ve got too much class on and off the field for that not to happen.”

Wigan are celebrating blue light workers at this week’s game, with a number of tickets provided to local emergency services staff.

“It’s important,” Peet added.

“A lot of clubs have certain promotions and themes for nights, but I think it’s something we do really well.

“Credit to our staff and the way we market these events.