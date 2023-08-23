In recent months there has been an effort to strengthen the relationship between the two clubs, with new Latics owner Mike Danson also set to fully take over from Ian Lenagan at the end of the current rugby season.

Peet hopes that the two sets of supporters can follow the lead of the work being done internally.

"You’ve got enough rivals outside your own town without having them within,” he said.

"I genuinely think most supporters of both clubs can see sense and know the best thing for both is enjoying each other’s success- supporting each other through thick and thin.

"There needs to be more cooperation.

"We can set the example and supporters on the whole will follow.

"There’ll always be a bit of banter and healthy competition, but once people can see genuine support for the two clubs internally then I think the fans and the town will follow.

"It’ll only make both organisations stronger on and off the field.”

Peet says he enjoys meeting with Shaun Maloney, and admits he is learning plenty of things from the Latics boss.

"We’re having regular conversations, sharing ideas,” he added.

"I see it as us being on the same team. We share ideas on all sorts of small things like managing players, managing staff, and looking at your working week.

"I’ve learnt a lot from Shaun about sports psychology, and the fundamentals of teaching new skills and tactics.

"Most of it is around the mental side of the game and preparation.

"We look at how they prepare for games with a short turnaround because they often have two in a week, so when we have times when recovery is condensed there are things we can learn about we put our information out to players in a more concise manner.

"The similarities and the crossovers are endless really. Other than the tactical and technical side of the game, everything else is comparable.

"We see Shaun and his staff as friends of ours and that’s got to run through different departments.

"It’s really common sense and the way we should be heading.