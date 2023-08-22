The prop is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury which he picked up in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens back in April.

Peet admits he’d like Cooper to still be a Wigan player when he makes his return to action.

“He’s someone we want to keep,” he said.

Mike Cooper

"His recovery is going outstandingly well- he’s so committed.

"We had a meeting today, and his name came up about how well he’s applied himself.

"He spent last week down at St George’s Park, just increasing the focus around his rehabilitation.

"He looks in great shape, he’s committed to his nutrition and his strength and conditioning.

"He’s a player that next year will come back very determined, fit, and ready to make another impression.”

Elsewhere in the squad, Peet is unsure if Ryan Hampshire will remain with the Warriors next season.

After joining the club during the off-season, the 28-year-old has made three appearances this season following his recovery from an ACL injury.

"Sat watching training today, we were singing his praises about how selfless he’s been,” Peet added.

"We have real good conversations with him. He’s given himself the best preparation with how well he’s training.

"He’s played an important part in two wins this season.

"To have him and Cade Cust in training as the halves against our first team- there’s sides that would envy having them two.

"Whether it’s here or elsewhere next year, Ryan has the potential to be an outstanding Super League halfback- that’s why we brought him here.

"We’re really proud of the way he’s applying himself at the moment.

"We were blunt with him when he came about what his role would be, so the conversations are quite easy with him but I’d imagine he’s frustrated as much as determined.

"The way we played last week, he probably thinks he can come in and execute better.

"We’ve been very open with Ryan (about next year), and they’re not easy conversations because he needs some security.