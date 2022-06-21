His side take on Toulouse on Friday night, as they return to the DW Stadium for the first time in two months.

Pearce-Paul has been out of action since March, after picking up a lengthy injury in a Challenge Cup game against Salford.

Peet said: “Kai will be in the squad. He’s back now and is ready. We are mindful of his game time but he is in fantastic condition.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Pearce-Paul is back in contention for Friday's game

“He’s such a good lad, and works hard. He’s been a credit to everyone with the way he has trained through his injury.

“For a young player like him, that extended injury can be a real learning curve. He’s certainly attacked it with the same type of intensity we have seen in his practice.

“Cade Cust and Iain (Thornley) are still a little bit off.”

Peet says he may rotate two of his senior players following their return from international duty.

“John (Bateman) and Liam (Farrell) are still in recovery from the England game but they are in good spirits,” he added.

“Both are available for selection but we’ve got a decent squad at the moment so it might be a decent opportunity to rotate, we will just see how they pull out of it.