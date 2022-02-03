Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet confirms when Bevan French will return to training
Wigan Warriors have confirmed Bevan French will return to the club next week.
Speaking at the Super League media day, head coach Matty Peet said the club are ready to support the fullback when they welcome him back to Robin Park Arena.
French was granted an extended period at home in Australia, following the passing of his mother, but will now travel back to Wigan.
Peet said: “I’ve spoken to him a couple of times, and he’s back next week. We are pleased and excited. We are looking forward to putting our arm round him, because he’s still coming out of a terrible period of his life.
“We will do the physical work with him but a lot of it will be supporting him through his grieving, looking after him emotionally as well as physically.”
Read More
While he French is returning to training, Peet says it could be a while before he is back in competitive action.
“It’s important that we give him a proper pre-season, and don’t rush him back. Even though it will be tempting to do that, we will stick to the plan to get his body and mind right so when he does play, he will hit the ground running and have a strong stable season,” he added.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.