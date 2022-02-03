Speaking at the Super League media day, head coach Matty Peet said the club are ready to support the fullback when they welcome him back to Robin Park Arena.

French was granted an extended period at home in Australia, following the passing of his mother, but will now travel back to Wigan.

Peet said: “I’ve spoken to him a couple of times, and he’s back next week. We are pleased and excited. We are looking forward to putting our arm round him, because he’s still coming out of a terrible period of his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French will return to Wigan

“We will do the physical work with him but a lot of it will be supporting him through his grieving, looking after him emotionally as well as physically.”

While he French is returning to training, Peet says it could be a while before he is back in competitive action.

“It’s important that we give him a proper pre-season, and don’t rush him back. Even though it will be tempting to do that, we will stick to the plan to get his body and mind right so when he does play, he will hit the ground running and have a strong stable season,” he added.