The halfback kicked a 40 metre drop-goal in the second period of additional time.

During the regular 80 minutes, the 23-year-old had been unable to convert any of the Warriors’ tries.

“It was a tough night for Harry up until that moment,” Peet said.

Wigan Warriors overcame Hull FC on golden point

“There’s a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with the goal kicking and the field kicking.

“It looked like it wasn’t to be for him but ultimately he’s nailed the one that matters.

“His teammates are made up for him and that moment was important for him.

“It’s a massive lesson for him about sticking to task and the break will come.

“He practices hard and it’s paid off in the end.

“He’d like to be nailing all of his kicks but it wasn’t a night for that.

“I looked at the forecast before and we knew the rain was going to start bang on eight o’clock.”

Peet admits he was always expecting a tough contest from Tony Smith’s side.

“When you look at their team they’ve got very good players and have come here full of confidence,” he added.

“They were similar to us, full of energy but will have moments they will rue looking back.

“It was certainly two committed teams, both sets of fans will go home tonight knowing their team has given them everything.