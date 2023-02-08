The prop has previously played alongside both Toby King and Jake Wardle, with the pair making their first appearance in cherry and white in the recent pre-season victory over Salford Red Devils.

Cooper expects the new signings to bring something different to Wigan throughout the upcoming Super League campaign.

He said: “We’ve added a lot of strength to our squad this year.

Jake Wardle and Toby King have both joined Wigan ahead of the 2023 season

“I'm excited to see what Toby and Jake can bring to the team, so we will see what happens.

“With Toby you’ve got the highball threat, at Warrington that was a big asset for us and something we scored a lot of tries from.

“His carries out of the back field too, he’s really strong and will work hard for the group.

“With Jake we’ve got a bit of flair there.

Mike Cooper

“They’ve both got plenty of skill and power, so will both bring plenty to the group.”

Cooper says it’s been good to see the development of some of the club’s younger players during pre-season.

“Those lads have been here since the start of November,” he added.

“That’s a long time to be training without not even looking to be playing the first couple of rounds of Super League.

“It was good for them to get out and go up to Whitehaven and win. Harvie (Hill) led from the front as captain.

“For me, the likes of Morgan (Smithies), Ethan (Havard), Liam (Byrne) are the guys I’ve been impressed with.

“Those three especially can really step up this year.

“We will see the best of them in the next couple of years.

“They’re big lads and train really hard, they’re super fit.

“They are three special players who will be pivotal for this club moving forward.

“If I can help them along the way, then I will.”

The Warriors start their Super League campaign on February 18, when they make the trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).

