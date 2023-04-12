Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses how players are benefitting from going out on loan following Joe Shorrocks' successful return to the first team
Matty Peet says the Wigan players who have gone out on loan have benefitted both physically and mentally.
Following a four-game stint with Leigh Leopards, Joe Shorrocks has played a key part in the Warriors’ last two outings.
Peet is hopeful other players will follow a similar path this season, and is looking forward to handing out more opportunities.
"John Duffy is doing a fantastic job,” he said.
“His communication with us as a coaching team is really important.
"You’ve always got an eye on the next lot of games, and behind the scenes John is responsible.
"Joe Shorrocks is a good advert for how that has worked.
"He sets a good example of what a combination of loans and reserves games can help you get ready for your chance.
"I expect the same in the coming months with the likes of Junior (Nsemba), Harvie (Hill) and Tom Forber.
“These lads are going to play a part and I look forward to when they do.
"They will have to be ready physically and mentally.”
Zach Eckersley is among the players who are currently out on loan, and marked his Widnes Vikings debut with a hat-trick against Swinton Lions on Good Friday.
“It’s what we would expect,” he added.
"You want the lads to look like Wigan players whether they are wearing the Wigan shirt or not.
"We were really pleased with Zach at the weekend.
"He’s another quality players and it’s important that he features in our first team at some point this year.”