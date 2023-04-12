Following a four-game stint with Leigh Leopards, Joe Shorrocks has played a key part in the Warriors’ last two outings.

Peet is hopeful other players will follow a similar path this season, and is looking forward to handing out more opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John Duffy is doing a fantastic job,” he said.

Joe Shorrocks recently spent time on loan with Leigh

“His communication with us as a coaching team is really important.

"You’ve always got an eye on the next lot of games, and behind the scenes John is responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joe Shorrocks is a good advert for how that has worked.

"He sets a good example of what a combination of loans and reserves games can help you get ready for your chance.

"I expect the same in the coming months with the likes of Junior (Nsemba), Harvie (Hill) and Tom Forber.

“These lads are going to play a part and I look forward to when they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will have to be ready physically and mentally.”

Zach Eckersley is among the players who are currently out on loan, and marked his Widnes Vikings debut with a hat-trick against Swinton Lions on Good Friday.

“It’s what we would expect,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You want the lads to look like Wigan players whether they are wearing the Wigan shirt or not.

"We were really pleased with Zach at the weekend.