The hooker has joined Widnes Vikings on an initial one-month deal.

Forber, who made his senior debut against Hull KR last season, has also spent time with Wakefield Trinity on loan and Oldham on dual-registration this year, as well as featuring regularly for the Warriors’ reserves.

"Him and Zach Eckersley have been at a few different clubs,” said Wigan head coach Matty Peet.

Tom Forber

"They’re equipping themselves really well.

"It’s a challenge for them to play at different clubs and settle in, but we’re delighted with how they’re handling it.

"With them two, I know any club in the Championship would benefit from them.

"It’s not difficult to get them a game- they just need to get the postcode on the Sat Nav right week-to-week.

"I’m sure they’ll look back on this stage of their career as a real important period when they get the success they want.”

Meanwhile, Peet has also provided a further update on Kai Pearce-Paul and Willie Isa, who are both currently out injured.

"Kai has a chance for Warrington,” he said.