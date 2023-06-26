News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses the journey Harry Smith is on following his display against Salford Red Devils

Wigan head coach Matty Peet says the work ethic and desire of Harry Smith is “unquestionable.”
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

The halfback was influential in the Warriors’ 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Following a dip in form last month, Smith has put his best foot forward in recent weeks.

"He’s always going to get criticism playing for Wigan,” Peet said.

"It’s a big Super League club and he’s in a key position.

"It’s important that when he’s flying and killing it that he doesn’t fall in love with himself; when he’s not and he gets a bit of stick, he’s got to take it the same.

"It’s the same for us as coaches and as a team- you’ll never hear me say anything different.

"When we’re good, we’re not that good, and when we’re bad, we’re not that bad.

Harry SmithHarry Smith
"We expect good touches of the ball from Harry, and a good kicking game, because he’s working hard on all of that.

"Like all of us, the season is a journey.

"His work ethic during the week and his desire on game day is unquestionable.

"He’s got the ability so the performances will come, no doubt.”

Peet credits Liam Farrell’s influence for the Warriors’ success in certain areas.

The club captain was among the scorers in the victory over Salford, as he crossed for a brace, with his tries coming either side of the break.

“What I like about Liam on that left edge, no matter what new players we bring in, he grips it and shows them the standard with and without the ball,” Peet added.

“He sometimes gets the reward.

“You saw Harry build his game, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, and he’s sort of in control of that left edge.

“It’s been that way for years, and hopefully he’s got a few more yet.”

Peet also took time to praise Brad O’Neill for his recent performances.

"What you’re starting to see now in the first team, is what we’ve seen through his junior career, from being 13/14.

"He’s full of physicality and energy.

"He’s a lot more capable with the ball than people might realise as well.

"As he develops more at this level, you’ll see more of that.

"He’s becoming a bit of a leader for us.”

